You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Australia failing to protect Great Barrier Reef: activists

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 2:54 PM

[SYDNEY] Australia is breaching commitments to protect the embattled Great Barrier Reef from the effects of land clearing, environmental groups claimed on Monday and called on the UN to probe the alleged failures.

Canberra has pledged to step up efforts to protect the reef as it reels from mass coral bleaching and coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish, which have proliferated due to pollution and agricultural runoff.

But the groups said the federal government had failed to stop a key threat to the World Heritage-list area - the impending bulldozing of large swathes of land in reef catchments.

Specialists have warned that deforestation increases runoff into the reef, reducing water quality and the light needed for coral growth, while fuelling outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a letter to the United Nations, the Wilderness Society, WWF-Australia, the Australian Conservation Foundation and the Australian Marine Conservation Society called for an urgent investigation as the Unesco World Heritage Committee's annual meeting starts in Bahrain.

"Allowing this clearing to go ahead is not consistent with the promises the Australian government has made to the international community to protect and restore the Great Barrier Reef," Australian Conservation Foundation chief Kelly O'Shanassy said in a statement.

The conservationists said some 36,600 hectares of old-growth forest - about half the size of Bahrain - was earmarked to be cut down in reef catchments under permits issued by the former Queensland state government, but that Canberra had the power to stop them from going ahead.

Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg refuted the allegations and said the responsibility for planning and approval of land clearing lay with states.

He added that Canberra had won "significant praise" from the UN for a A$2 billion (S$2 billion) "Reef 2050" plan to protect the reef.

"On top of this investment the... government has also invested an additional A$500 million, representing the single largest investment in reef protection and restoration in Australia's history," Mr Frydenberg said in a statement to AFP.

The bulk of the new A$500 million funding - just over A$200 million - announced in April was earmarked to improve water quality by changing farming practices and adopting new technologies and land management.

Unesco's World Heritage Committee last year decided not to place the reef on its list of sites "in danger" despite concern over the mass bleaching, citing Canberra's conservation plans.

The Great Barrier Reef is one of Australia's best known natural wonders and stretches more than 2,300 kilometres along the northeastern coast.

AFP

Life & Culture

The children of Japan's single mothers have become an underclass

The children of Japan's single mothers have become an underclass

World Cup: Kane fires England to knockout stage

New digital tech art studio for needy kids

Citi raises S$110k for charity concert ChildAid

In Russia, a safe environment for fans to enjoy the Beautiful Game

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
3 Ringgit's fair value now the same as during 1998 Asia crisis: Mahathir
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 Hysteria, Coined
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Dalvey Court Aerial Marked Up.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc sale: Dalvey Court launches tender with S$160m reserve price

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's inflation up in May, in line with economists' expectations

nz-starhub-6062019_0.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening