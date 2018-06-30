You are here
CULT STATUS
Bagels for all seasons
Schmear's bagels have that X factor that just make them taste and feel like good New York ones
I HAVE a bagel obsession. Not everyone does, I know. A colleague and friend looked askance at me when I told her that my last meal would be a perfectly toasted sesame bagel, with a side of cream cheese. She said she never understood the appeal of the bagel; but there is just something about the
