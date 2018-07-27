You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Barcelona under fire as men's team fly business class, women go economy

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 7:08 AM

[BARCELONA] Barcelona's first mixed-sex tour was overshadowed by controversy on Thursday after it emerged that the men's football team flew in business class to the United States while the women's team was relegated to the back of the plane in economy.

The Spanish giants posted photos and videos of the two teams boarding the Portland-bound plane together but photos posted by the female players online showed they were flying in economy, sparking an outcry on social media after this was noticed by supporters of the women's team.

"There was one photo of the team captains in business class before the men took their seats in business class and the women returned to their economy seats," wrote one much discussed fan-run account which tweeted extensively about the topic, @BarcaWomen.

"If any of the women were in Business Class, then we certainly didn't see them. If FC Barcelona is going to say that they are about Equality, then the actions must be there to back it up."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But Alexia Putellas of the women's team said the teams flew in separate sections of the plane because the female squad had been added to the tour at a late stage after the club had already chartered its flight and all the business seats had already been assigned to the men.

"The club made an effort to organise everything practically at the last minute... I wish we would always travel like this, in these conditions," she told reporters in Portland after the team's first training session.

Sports daily Marca reported that there were only 36 spaces at the front of the plane and each female player was booked three seats for comfort.

"A controversy was generated without taking into account everything that we do. The club hired a chartered plane, but at the beginning it was not anticipated that the female team would be on the tour. It's a logistics problem," Barcelona vice-president Josep Vives said in a statement.

Maria Teixidor, director of the women's team, defended the club from what she said was unfair criticism.

"To all of you who these days decided to criticise the conditions of the women's team's trip, I say that Barca asked its female players to travel with its male players so that in the future they can travel in business class on their own plane," she wrote in a letter on Barcelona's official website.

"That will be the day that we can talk about equality because women's sport will have the same media coverage, sponsorship deals and fan interest as men's sport."

The women's team will return to Spain on July 29 - this time in business class, according to the club.

The men's team will stay in the United States until August 4, where they will play friendlies against Tottenham, Roma and Milan.

AFP

Life & Culture

More transparency please, Michelin Guide

Fortnite developer becomes billionaire by making it free

CDL, Unilever crowned overall winners

Music is way too fun to leave to the pros

Sex workers sing, dance for legalisation of oldest profession

Japan, home of the high-tech loo, hopes basic toilet can save lives

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 DBS launches new property marketplace
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

BP_SGfact_270718_3.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output beats forecasts with biomed boost

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Reits with business parks could gain from rental uptick

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening