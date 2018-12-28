You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in 'eye-opening' Brexit thriller

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 9:08 AM

[LONDON] Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will play Brexit mastermind Dominic Cummings in a new TV drama airing in Britain next month that will focus on the controversial tactics used ahead of the 2016 referendum.

The two-hour long "Brexit: The Uncivil War" will air on Channel 4 on January 7 - the same day that MPs return to Westminster after their Christmas break and ahead of a critical parliamentary vote on Brexit the following week.

Cumberbatch, who supported staying in the European Union in 2016, said he wanted "the challenge of transforming into someone that's pretty far from myself, in many ways, and to see the world through his eyes".

"It's such an important story that's continuing to define our nation, and I didn't know an awful lot about how the Leave vote was won," the 42-year-old said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cumberbatch revealed he was initially "wary" about the project because Brexit was "the most divisive issue in politics certainly that I can remember in my lifetime".

"It's far more complex than just the question of in or out on the ballot paper," he said in a statement, admitting the issue had divided his own family and friends.

The British actor also predicted that the film "is not going to please everyone" since "politics, especially around this issue, gets incredibly personal".

Mr Cummings, a former political adviser to eurosceptic MPs, was the campaign director of Vote Leave, the pro-Brexit group that helped win the referendum against all odds despite the government backing continued EU membership.

Little known by the wider public, Mr Cummings is credited with playing a decisive role behind the scenes, particularly through his insistence on a data-driven social media campaign rather than traditional electioneering.

'EYE-OPENING' DATA TACTICS 

Script writer James Graham said Cumberbatch had worked hard not to make the portrayal biased.

"Benedict's absolute obsession all the way through was to make sure that it wasn't too one-sided. That the film wasn't blaming him," Graham said.

Cumberbatch said he met with Mr Cummings, studied the few video clips of him available and spoke to members of his staff about what he was like in person during the campaign.

"One of the most striking things was how calm and composed they said he was throughout the entire campaign. He has a very even spirit level," the actor said.

The tactics employed by Brexit campaigners have come under intense scrutiny since the referendum, particularly the use of misleading slogans and targeted political ads.

In July, the Electoral Commission watchdog fined Vote Leave for breaking campaign spending rules.

Investigators found that more than £675,000 (S$1.17 million) spent with Canada-registered data firm Aggregate IQ via another campaign group should have been declared.

The characters in the film include Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, two leading Brexit campaigners, as well as businessman Arron Banks, an influential pro-Leave donor who is under investigation over his finances.

Channel 4 said the film was "an enlightening, eye-opening exploration of how modern data-driven campaigning techniques contributed to one of the most unexpected, highly-charged and controversial decisions in modern political history".

Cumberbatch said he hoped it "will make people think not just about the Brexit campaign but how they are targeted more generally by political and commercial organisations".

"And particularly how the data they provide to these organisations is used," he added.

AFP

Life & Culture

Where are the girls? Soprano's voice in the wilderness questions boys' choirs

Wanted: dog walker, creative writing skills required

Motor racing: Schumacher in F1's thoughts as stricken great turns 50

Alleged victim of Spacey sexual assault filmed part of incident

Finnish town may be world's happiest place

Stan & Ollie, an intimate portait of comedic genius

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX

Must Read

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_sgx_281218_22.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE Lippo Healthcare, Creative, Second Chance, Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

BT_20181228_GCPTE28C_3653663.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth, mass affluent offer private banks best potential

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening