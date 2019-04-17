You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Beyonce drops another surprise album

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 10:13 PM

file74yms0ns4vas94rw4vr.jpg
Beyonce, the queen of surprise and so much else, has again dropped a record with no warning: a live album to go with an upcoming Netflix documentary on her performance at Coachella last year.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Beyonce, the queen of surprise and so much else, has again dropped a record with no warning: a live album to go with an upcoming Netflix documentary on her performance at Coachella last year.

The album entitled "Homecoming," just like the film, was released in the early hours of Wednesday across all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play.

It breaks that more than two-hour performance - she actually took to the stage twice last year at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - into 40 tracks.

Beyonce was the first black woman to headline the festival.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Her set paid tribute to the musical heritage of historically black American colleges and she was backed up by dozens of dancers and a marching band.

Beyonce first dropped an album without warning in 2013: the record "Beyonce" suddenly appeared in the iTunes music store with no advance notice.

And she has repeated the tactic since then with albums like "Lemonade" and "Everything is Love."

AFP

Life & Culture

New Zealand disarms police as terror threat level lowered

Minnesota student sues China's JD.com CEO Liu with allegation of rape

Heartbreak, grief across the world

A bookstore of one's own

Stolen Van Goghs due back on display after 16 years

Notre-Dame will reign magnificent again, say Windsor Castle restorers

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

doc74yd74psktt17r1diid2_doc71ha02mvyj611wox4hs3.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports see biggest fall since 2016, raising risks to GDP forecast

doc74yjotqrc5jbcd1u186_doc7435y7vlc3aprpmyhj9.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 17, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs get one-stop platform to provide feedback, seek help

tuasspring.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB serves Hyflux 30-day notice for takeover of Tuaspring desalination plant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening