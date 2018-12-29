You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Beyond sorry' Ariana Grande cancels Las Vegas concert

Sat, Dec 29, 2018 - 1:39 PM

[AUSTIN, Texas] Ariana Grande has cancelled a Las Vegas concert due to "health issues", the singer said on Friday.

The 25-year-old singer, one of the most popular in the United States, was set to perform at The Cosmopolitan hotel on Saturday.

"Vegas, I'm currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won't be able to see you this weekend," she wrote on Instagram.

Entertainment website TMZ reported that Grande had bronchitis, citing sources close to the singer. A representative for Grande was not immediately available for comment.

Grande finished 2018 with her song "Thank U, Next" at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the sixth week. Her year also saw the death of ex-boyfriend and rapper Mac Miller in September, and her break up with fiance Pete Davidson in October.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

China to punish athletic doping as criminal offence: state media

He helped Indonesia through a ‘year of disasters’, while facing his own

Lakers guard Rondo out for a month

Tennis: Nadal 'satisfied' despite post-surgery comeback defeat

Golf: No Woods, but seven of world's top eight will play in Maui

New office hours aim for well-rested, more productive workers

Editor's Choice

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

Dec 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysian theme park operator seeks Catalist listing in Singapore

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
4 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
5 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008

Must Read

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

BT_20181229_SPCANOPY29HDN1_3654762.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Garage

Canopy Power raises the eco element in island paradise resorts

BT_20181229_SHUT29_3654241.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Government & Economy

US government shutdown likely to extend into 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening