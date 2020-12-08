BT BAF's 11th end-of-year production takes a virtual spin this year

Performers showcasing their talents with much gusto. More than 19,000 children and youths have benefited from a variety of arts programmes supported by The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

THE Covid-19 pandemic may have upended live performances this year due to social distancing measures and crowd restrictions, but the spirit of children and youths in The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF) remains very much alive.

Instead of the usual annual live concert which is staged for a crowd of about 250 people, the 11th production was taken online this year with live streams on Facebook and Youtube on the evening of Dec 4.

Although this marked the first major online show for the children and youths, they had looked forward to showcasing their talents with as much gusto.

This year's production saw a total of 67 cast members - including dancers, musicians, artists, and tech and stage crew - join forces for the production.

Wong Wei Kong, editor of The Business Times, said: "The disruption early this year has not dampened the spirits of our young. They have persevered through the challenges and adapted with admirable courage to a new way of doing things.

"This year-end concert is a fine example. As we wrap up another year of journeying with the next generation in their pursuit of their passion for the arts, I am grateful to our donors and supporters."

One of the children involved in this production was Bazil Khalaf Bin Basir, an assistant stage manager for the concert.

The 14-year-old is currently taking advanced dance classes at The Little Arts Academy (LAA), and says his classes have helped him become more confident and outgoing, especially since he is an only child.

Across the seven years that he has spent at the academy, he enjoys meeting his friends and relieving stress from school every week. What began as an interest for him has quickly turned into, in his words, a "lifelong passion". Overseas trips to Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and the Philippines have also helped expand his circle of friends.

"Young kids can discover their talents here from a young age and develop it till they're old," he said. "I don't think I would have found my passion without the academy."

But for children like him, things hit a pause when the "circuit breaker" measures forced classes to shift online. During this period, he said he missed the company of his friends, and interacting with his teachers.

Tech track trainer Misba Bin Zainal, 51, recalled how this was a challenge for him because despite how digitally advanced computers are, he felt that nothing could beat physical classes which allowed him to cater to students' needs and questions individually. He, for one, is thankful that face-to-face classes have resumed.

Hands-on classes

"Most of (the kids) are quite hands-on," he recalled. "With physical classes, it's a lot easier because I can take them through each step, and they'll be able to understand the concepts better."

The one year he has spent teaching coding and augmented reality and virtual reality at LAA has shown him that although children may have interest in these topics, they are not always exposed to these at home or at school.

To date, more than 19,000 children and youths have benefited from a variety of arts programmes supported by BT BAF, with beneficiaries gaining exposure to various art forms through workshops and structured lessons in a range of activities at LAA and 10 Square Youth training centres.

Thanks to support from Far East Organization, BT BAF is also set to have a new space at One Holland Village by 2024 which will allow the children to continue pursuing their passions.

Aminah Hussien, head of arts and community at The RICE Company Limited (TRCL) which manages BT BAF, recalled how for the past 12 years, the children have performed at several venues such as the Arts House and Drama Centre.

"It was only in 2014, through the generous support of Far East Organization, that our students finally had a performing space to stage their own productions, the Auditorium at 10 Square @ Orchard Central. We are extremely grateful for this gift," she added.

BT BAF's concert can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/littleartsacademy/videos/217036446513346