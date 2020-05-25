BT Budding Artists Fund beneficiaries lead Certis staff in virtual dance workshop

Singapore

SOME beneficiaries of The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF) led 25 employees of integrated security organisation Certis in a dance workshop to create a video for a special TikTok hashtag challenge.

The virtual workshop - which capped off a four-part Community Give Back series sponsored by Certis - was conducted last Monday, in conjunction with this year's Kindness Day SG that took place on May 22.

Over the past year, the programmes from the Community Give Back series have enabled BT BAF beneficiaries to make use of their artistic talents to reach out to and uplift other needy members of the community through various activities.

BT BAF was set up in 2005 and aims to provide arts education for young talented children and youths from disadvantaged backgrounds. It is managed by not-for-profit arts and culture organisation, The RICE Company Ltd.

Yuen Shuang Ching, the vice-president of Group Service Excellence at Certis, who was one of the participants in the workshop, said: "TikTok dance is completely new to me. I quickly caught onto the moves, thanks to the energetic youth trainers from BT BAF. They have taught us what it is like to be courageous to learn a new skill on the spot. It is also very meaningful for us to be able to engage children and youth through dance in celebration of Singapore Kindness Day."

For 14-year-old Nur Adrianz Bin Kamaruddin, this was his first time leading a dance workshop, and he appreciated the chance to interact with new people from different backgrounds.

Krystal Yap, 15, was another BT BAF beneficiary who found the workshop a "gratifying experience". She said the most enjoyable part was that people from different age groups - children, youths and adults - could learn a simple dance together and have fun.