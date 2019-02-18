You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Burberry's Tisci brings contrasting Britain to London catwalk

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 5:41 PM

file744fwe52vjq152z4p7iv.jpg
A model presents a creation during the Burberry catwalk show at London Fashion Week Women's Autumn/Winter 2019
REUTERS

[LONDON] Burberry Group Plc creative head Riccardo Tisci went back to his fashion-student days in 1990s London for his second catwalk show for the luxury label on Sunday, presenting a collection he said looked at Britain as a country of contrasts.

Presenting an Autumn/Winter 2019 line entitled "Tempest", the Italian designer dressed models, including Gigi Hadid and Natalia Vodianova, in streetwear as well as the British brand's traditional more elegant day and evening outfits.

Two rooms, with different music including thumping rap, instrumental and snippets of news bulletins, added to the idea of contrasts in the show, which began with the edgy looks of oversized puffer and quilted jackets, loose polo shirts, corset tops, slip dresses and loose tracksuit-like trousers.

One jacket had the Union Jack flag flowing from the sides, while several had faux fur embellishments or trains.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Burberry signature check print made an appearance on trenches and other outfits as did the TB monogram - initials of the brand's founder, Thomas Burberry. Shoes consisted of sneakers and booties with animal skin-like prints.

After the casual wear came tailored ensembles, with embellished coats, dresses cinched at the waist and pleated skirts. Burberry's signature trench was deconstructed and came with a poncho worn with embellished heels.

Menswear consisted of a range of duffle coats over tailored suits, sometimes bearing zips and boat-neck knit jumpers.

"I have been thinking a lot about England as a country of contrasts, from the structured to the rebellious and free, and I wanted to celebrate how these elements coexist," Tisci said in a statement.

"My first season for Burberry was about starting to develop my alphabet for the house, it was about identifying new letters and new codes. And now, I'm starting to put these letters together to begin writing my book here, to form the first chapter for a new era at Burberry."

For the evening, Tisci presented dresses in beige and black and white. His colour palette consisted of beige with dabs of orange, brown, red and green.

Backstage, Tisci told reporters the collection was about "freedom in the sense of what kids need today. ... They don't have anymore the voice they used to have when I was in London 20 years ago."

The designer, previously at French fashion house Givenchy, studied at London's Central St Martins in the late 1990s, a period he said he looked back at fondly.

The line's feature of four characters - "girl and boy" and "lady and gentlemen" was reflective of the brand's clientele.

"They are talking to different publics, price-wise and need- wise," Tisci said. "It is creative and at the same time thinking of the market you are talking to."

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Australia's TEG eyes Singapore as launchpad to S-E Asia

Singapore's 3 banks celebrate CNY in style

Lee Radziwill, Jackie Kennedy Onassis's younger sister, dies at 85

Golf's new rules continue to confound players

Brad Pitt joins billionaire collectors   in show that tests LA art market

Death, depression, and denial

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses

Must Read

Feb 18, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: S$6.1b Merdeka Generation Fund to be set up

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening