Captain of Jass

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
JAZZMAN Jeremy Monteiro spends a lot of time on Jass these days. No, that's not "jazz" misspelt, but rather the acronym for the Jazz Association (Singapore), a non-profit body dedicated to growing the jazz community in Singapore, developing jazz education and excellence, and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg