Certis partners BT BAF for its annual Community Give-Back

Children at Morning Star Community Services animating their paper robots with the help of a student-care teacher using a stop motion videography app on the smartphone.

ASIA'S advanced integrated security services provider Certis partnered The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF) for its annual Community Give-Back, a programme that involves a series of give-back activities comprising art and digital technology workshops.

On Tuesday, guest of honour Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, & Trade and Industry, officiated the launch online.

Kicking off the six-month-long-event, more than 15 staff from Certis and seven BT BAF youth befriended and engaged a group of children from Morning Star Community Services.

The children spent the afternoon creating paper robots using stop-motion videography, and Certis also donated S$20,000 towards BT BAF as presenting sponsor of the programme.

Wee Tai Seng, centre manager at Morning Star Community Services, said: "Such activities give them a sense of identity, of recognition. We are glad the children are being given the gift of time and attention by the volunteers and youth. These connections go a long way in enriching young lives."

Into its second year, Community Give-Back aims to inculcate the spirit of giving back to the next generation.

Tan Toi Chia, senior vice-president, head, Group Human Resources, Corporate Planning, Communications & Marketing, Certis, said: "We are pleased to present the second edition of the Community Give-Back programme with The Business Times Budding Artists Fund. We must stay committed to support children and youth with meaningful activities that encourage learning and development, all the more during these challenging times."

The BT BAF youth are currently enrolled in arts programmes supported by BT BAF - a charity fund managed by The Rice Company Limited (TRCL). For youth volunteer from BT BAF, Nur Adrianz bin Kamaruddin, yesterday was a day of many firsts. The 14-year-old said: "It's my first time teaching an animation workshop, and my first time teaching over Zoom. It makes me a bit nervous. But at least I learn through my mistakes, and am overcoming my fear of teaching like this."

Alvin Tay, deputy chairman of TRCL Board and adviser to BT BAF, said: "At BT BAF, we believe that every child, regardless of personal circumstances, should have a chance to develop to his or her fullest potential. As we nurture the next generation emotionally and intellectually, their lives are enriched, imbued with purpose.

"A sense of purpose leads to transformation from within. And transformed lives lead to transformed communities. As our youth give of their time and talents, they too are enriching the lives of others younger and less fortunate. They too are helping to transform lives."

Aminah Hussien, head, Arts and Community Development, TRCL, said: "We believe that it is important for our children and youth to do their part to contribute to the community and know that they can make a difference in someone else's life. We want them to cultivate values such as empathy and gratitude at a young age so that they may learn to pay it forward."