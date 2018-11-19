You are here

ChildAid 2018 most exuberant edition yet

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM
The performers from the retro 1970s segment who will be dancing to the tunes of Hustle and We Are Family.
ChildAid is back for its 14th edition, led by creative director Dick Lee (above) with Cadence Sng Wei Mei. Titled The Jumping Jukebox Jive, the two-day concert will showcase how pop music has evolved over the past 60 years.
First full dress rehearsal on Sunday. In the 2000s segment, performers dance and sing several songs by Lady Gaga. From left: Gisele Chiam, 9, Locke Low 14, Carissa Lee Masters, 11, and Muhd Aiman Bin Arfiza, 15.
BRIGHT and splashy, ChildAid 2018 is set to be the most effervescent edition of the 14-year-old children's charity event.

Organised by The Business Times and The Straits Times, the Dick Lee-directed concert will take audiences on a whirlwind tour of pop music history from

