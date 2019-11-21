You are here

Home > Life & Culture

ChildAid celebrates 15 years of giving back

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

BT_20191121_HYCHILDAID_3956337.jpg
Above: ChildAid's creative director and veteran musician Dick Lee performing 'Fried Rice Paradise' with the entire cast of ChildAid.
BT PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

BT_20191121_HYCHILDAID_3956337.jpg
Above: Performers from MADDSpace and Martial House dance to a mash-up of Chinese songs and disco hit 'Kung Fu Fighting'.
BT PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

BT_20191121_HYCHILDAID_3956337.jpg
Above: A quartet aged between 10 and 17 performing 'Domino' by Jessie J.
BT PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

BT_20191121_HYCHILDAID_3956337.jpg
Above: Members of Releve Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy.
BT PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

BT_20191121_HYCHILDAID_3956337.jpg
Above: Diep Lucas Chang, 10, performing Chopin's Polonaise 13.
BT PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

BT_20191121_HYCHILDAID_3956337.jpg
Above: Vocalists from MADDspace performing the Mandarin hit 'Stranger In The North' by Namewee and Wang Leehom.
BT PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Singapore

ORGANISED by The Business Times and The Straits Times, ChildAid 2019 was marked by a dash of nostalgia, a sprinkle of stardom and whole lot of good music.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary on Wednesday evening, the annual children's charity concert showcased the talents of 132 children aged six to 19 on Singapore's grandest stage, the Esplanade Theatre.

Fittingly, some of performers were beneficiaries of The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF) and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) - the two charities for which the concert was raising funds. BTBAF provides arts training for financially disadvantaged children, while STSPMF helps such children pay for lunch and transport to school. Over the years, the two funds have helped more than 170,000 children.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Produced by Dick Lee Asia, the concert opened with adorable six-year-old Joseph Xu playing Bach's Invention 8 confidently on a Steinway grand piano. The show then segued into various musical items, including a breathtaking acrobatic dance and a drum-and-guitar battle among three boys.

Many singers impressed. Eleven-year-old Faith Ong, a budding coloratura soprano, trilled classic aria O Mio Babbino Caro. Thirteen-year-old Syah Riszuan crooned Journey's power ballad Open Arms, complete with Steve Perry-style vibrato. And seven-year-old Zach Edwards melted hearts as lonely orphan Oliver Twist singing "Where Is Love?" from Oliver!.

In a nod to its history, the concert took a moment to reflect on its journey thus far. Videos projected onto the backdrop featured interviews with successful alumni such as pop star Nathan Hartono, who sang in the first ChildAid concert in 2005 at age 15, and classical guitarist Kevin Loh, who has scooped countless international music awards since performing in ChildAid 2008 and 2010.

They and other musicians such as professional soprano Janani Sridhar, pianist Abigail Sin and singer-composer Amni Musfirah spoke of how ChildAid had shaped them.

As the evening drew to a close, ChildAid's creative director and veteran musician Dick Lee took to the stage to sing two of his iconic hits, Bunga Sayang and Fried Rice Paradise. He sang the former solo while playing the piano, and the latter with the full cast of 132 enthusiastic kids.

At press time, the concert appeared on track to raise over S$2 million for the two charities. United Overseas Bank Limited donated S$1 million, while Citi Singapore contributed S$652,000. JKiss92FM is the official radio station for ChildAid 2019.

Pitching in for the cause were production partners Cosmoprof and Unusual Productions, as well as rehearsal venue partners Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and The Pavilion at Far East Square.

ChildAid 2019 runs for a second night on Nov 21, with President Halimah Yacob as guest of honour.

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Britain's Prince Andrew to 'step back from public duties' after Epstein furore

[LONDON] Prince Andrew on Wednesday said he was cancelling his public engagements, as the outcry from the British...

Nov 21, 2019 07:10 AM
Life & Culture

Queen presents Attenborough with prize for Blue Planet series

[LONDON] Legendary naturalist David Attenborough on Wednesday urged international action to tackle pollution as he...

Nov 21, 2019 07:09 AM
Transport

General Motors sues Fiat Chrysler over bribes to auto union

[NEW YORK] General Motors filed a federal lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler on Wednesday, alleging its rival bribed auto...

Nov 21, 2019 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Canada's Trudeau unveils domestically-focused cabinet

[OTTAWA] Canada's Justin Trudeau unveiled an inward-looking cabinet on Wednesday, with rising star Chrystia Freeland...

Nov 21, 2019 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Ambassador brings Pompeo deeper into Trump impeachment

[WASHINGTON] A US envoy said on Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directed him to coordinate Ukraine...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly