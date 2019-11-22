You are here

Home > Life & Culture

ChildAid raises S$2.12m for low-income kids

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191122_HYCHILDAID86BN_3957664.jpg
BT PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

BT_20191122_HYCHILDAID86BN_3957664.jpg
BT PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

ORGANISED by The Business Times and The Straits Times, ChildAid 2019 raised S$2.12 million for its two charities, The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. The former provides arts training for financially disadvantaged children, while the latter helps such children pay for lunch and transport to school. The latest edition of this fund-raising concert by children for children brings the collective amount raised for both funds to more than S$22.71 million, since the annual charity concert series started in 2005. The total amount raised over the 15 years of ChildAid was projected on the screen. On stage with the young performers on Thursday evening are: Above, from left, creative director Dick Lee, Singapore Plastic Industry Association president Ronald Lim, UOB managing director and head of Enterprise Banking, Group Commercial Banking Rosalind Lee, editor of The Business Times Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times Warren Fernandez, SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang, President Halimah Yacob, Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, SPH CEO Ng Yat Chung, SPH Deputy CEO Anthony Tan, Citi Singapore and Asean managing director and head of corporate affairs Adam Abdur Rahman and Dr Yenna Tsia, head of Partnerships, MHC Asia Group. Photo at right: Dick Lee with the entire cast perform his hit song, Fried Rice Paradise.

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

US unveils US$600m aid for DRC transition

[KINSHASA] The United States on Thursday unveiled a US$600 million three-year aid package for the Democratic...

Nov 22, 2019 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

G-20 has put up "historically high levels" of trade barriers: WTO

[GENEVA] G-20 economies slapped on 28 new barriers between mid-May and mid-October covering trade worth an estimated...

Nov 22, 2019 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Trump conduct 'beyond anything Nixon did': House impeachment chair

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump, by withholding military aid from Ukraine to demand dirt on a potential 2020...

Nov 22, 2019 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Google shifts rules for political ads, pressuring Facebook

[WASHINGTON] Google's tightening of its political ad policy could help reduce the spread of misinformation on...

Nov 22, 2019 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg takes next step towards White House run

[NEW YORK] Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, yet to officially declare himself a presidential candidate,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly