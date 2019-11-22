ChildAid raises S$2.12m for low-income kids

ORGANISED by The Business Times and The Straits Times, ChildAid 2019 raised S$2.12 million for its two charities, The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. The former provides arts training for financially disadvantaged children, while the latter helps such children pay for lunch and transport to school. The latest edition of this fund-raising concert by children for children brings the collective amount raised for both funds to more than S$22.71 million, since the annual charity concert series started in 2005. The total amount raised over the 15 years of ChildAid was projected on the screen. On stage with the young performers on Thursday evening are: Above, from left, creative director Dick Lee, Singapore Plastic Industry Association president Ronald Lim, UOB managing director and head of Enterprise Banking, Group Commercial Banking Rosalind Lee, editor of The Business Times Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times Warren Fernandez, SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang, President Halimah Yacob, Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, SPH CEO Ng Yat Chung, SPH Deputy CEO Anthony Tan, Citi Singapore and Asean managing director and head of corporate affairs Adam Abdur Rahman and Dr Yenna Tsia, head of Partnerships, MHC Asia Group. Photo at right: Dick Lee with the entire cast perform his hit song, Fried Rice Paradise.