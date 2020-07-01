You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection as Covid-19 cancels shows

It has entered into a purchase agreement with its current shareholders and investors from US, Canada and China
Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Struggling with a debt of more than US$1 billion, the world's most famous circus troupe is cutting thousands of jobs and seeking to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
Montreal

CIRQUE du Soleil announced on Monday it is filing for bankruptcy protection and cutting thousands of jobs as the world's most famous circus troupe seeks to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Struggling with a debt of more than US$1 billion, the Canadian group said its...

