Citi partners YMCA to support vulnerable groups in Singapore

Singapore

CITI, in partnership with YMCA of Singapore, will distribute more than 45,000 meals and grocery packs to vulnerable communities in Singapore, in support of Covid-19-related community relief efforts.

These communities include seniors, migrant workers and those with special needs.

Citi's support over three months will see close to S$210,000 in grants given to fund the Citi-YMCA Food for Good Programme, which consists of two food distribution initiatives - Project Makan and YMCA Wok the Talk (WTT).

The latest announcement comes on the back of two other key initiatives announced last week by the bank on its 15th Global Community Day - a month-long fundraising campaign called Citi Supports Home, and a commitment of S$150,000 to support disadvantaged students with a daily allowance through The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, and to provide access to arts education via The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

Steve Loh, the general secretary and chief executive of YMCA of Singapore, said he hoped the philanthropic efforts of the organisations involved would spur others to step up and contribute. "It is so encouraging to have the support of Citi Foundation and the public - that empower our helping hands to reach even further. We hope that our efforts can inspire others to give what they can and to join us in supporting those around us."

Amol Gupte, Citi's Asean head and country officer for Singapore, said the bank has pledged its unwavering commitment to serve the local community, and to respond quickly to relief work on the ground. He added: "We will continue to demonstrate Citi's values through our philanthropic efforts and core business activities in Singapore to make a difference to those in need."

Koh Bee Eng, one of the beneficiaries of Citi's efforts, is grateful to be a recipient of subsidies and financial aid through the programme, especially at a time when seniors have been advised against leaving their homes to avoid exposure to the virus.

The 85-year-old, a retiree who lives alone in a rental flat, said: "During this Covid-19 pandemic, we still have such compassionate and warm-hearted volunteers delivering food to our door, to each of us who needs a little bit of support. I am very grateful and very happy as I eat the meals. I want to say a huge 'thank you' to all involved."