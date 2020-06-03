Citi's Covid-19 relief efforts to aid marginalised, migrant workers

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CITI on Tuesday announced three key initiatives in support of Covid-19-related community relief efforts in Singapore, as part of the bank's 15th Global Community Day.
First, the Citi Foundation will be supporting YMCA of Singapore with a US$150,000 grant for its Food For...
