Social change through technology

Singapore

AT computer company Dell, driving human progress through technology is one of its key tenets - by putting Dell technology and expertise to work where it affects people who need it the most.

For the company, that involves investing in innovation that reduces environmental impact, supporting a transparent supply chain, ensuring an inclusive future workforce and advancing underserved communities.

Dell emphasises that its activities are founded on the belief that it takes more than simply writing a cheque to solve the world's pressing needs.

That belief is the foundation of the computer giant's comprehensive programmes which aim to transform the communities it serves and operates in. At Dell, team members are encouraged to make use of their skills and expertise to support their most passionate causes.

To focus their efforts, Dell provides grants in the form of funding and technology - namely hardware - which a local "Dell Champion" manages, deploys and maintains.

One of Dell's largest causes has been its adoption of a corporate charity since 2013, which in this instance is the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds).

As part of their partnership, Dell provides servers, touch screen monitors and tablets to Minds' clients, which are loaded with apps to help them develop their cognitive abilities like hand-eye coordination.

The Minds initiative is one of the ways Dell team members are continuously finding new and innovative ways to strengthen communities and make a positive social impact, said Ng Tian Beng, senior vice-president and general manager, channels, APJ, Dell EMC.

"We have recorded positive scores from our annual employee satisfaction survey and team members have gained an added sense of fulfilment in volunteering their time and expertise, while building their networks and engaging with colleagues in the process," he added.

Other local team members volunteer their time to support the beneficiary's needs too. They volunteer at initiatives ranging from toy handouts for children, to helping seniors adopt a digital lifestyle.

For five consecutive years, Dell staff have been coming together to contribute, wrap and distribute toys to underprivileged children under their "Toy Buffet" events.

Dell staff have also been volunteering their time under the Silver IT Fest, whose aim is to encourage seniors to incorporate technology into their lives and enjoy the benefits that infocomm technology (ICT) brings.

At the most recent Silver IT Fest in June, organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), participants could also sign up for a whole host of classes ranging from "Basic Computer", "Internet Surfing", and how to stay safe online.

At the upcoming Silver IT fest Plus roadshow in mid-August, seniors can also walk-in to attend free hourly tutorials to learn about mobile apps encompassing lifestyle, communications, entertainment and transport.

Empowering women is also a cause Dell deeply believes in, with Dell's Women in Action (WIA) team coming together with the Citi Women Leadership Team to initiate the Women In Technology@SG (WIT@SG) network.

The WIT@SG network was launched as a Special Interest Group within the Singapore Computer Society (SCS), leading into a formal chapter at SCS.

It looks to lead by providing thought leadership, linking new generations of talent, and encouraging entry into the tech industry.

Leading the committee is Meggy Chung, who is head of data services in APAC and EMEA, global consumer technology at Citibank, with Chong Yoke Sin as the group's advisor, who is chief of Starhub's enterprise business group.

Other members, including Dell EMC's global account manager Chan Ai Ling, and Professor Lim Sun Sun of the Singapore university of Technology and Design, make up the remainder of the 11-person committee.

Said Mr Ng: "Dell's work in the community is part of our Legacy of Good 2020 commitment and will continue to be a significant part of our culture. We have set an aspirational goal of generating 10 times more benefit through our technology than it takes to make and use it."