You are here

Home > Life & Culture > Company of Good
COMPANY OF GOOD

Teaching kids to be savvy with money

Prudential staff tap their skills to design a curriculum based on money management for children in schools and community centres.
Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

BT_20180705_NSPRUDENT5_3490987.jpg
Prudential volunteers comprising full-time staff and financial consultants bring financial literacy skills to children through the Cha-Ching programme. The insurer hopes to reach more than 3,000 students here by the end of the year. In 2017, the curriculum reached more than 1,000 children across nine schools and community centres.

PRUDENTIAL Singapore's commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives are driven in part by the strong interest its employees and financial consultants have expressed in making a difference to society.

Speaking to The Business Times, Yeoh El Lynn, head, community investment at Prudential Singapore shared: "As one of Singapore's oldest life insurers, we believe it is our responsibility to give back and to strengthen the fabric of our society."

The insurer has done so by relying on its expertise as a financial institution to involve its volunteers in Cha-Ching, a financial literacy programme for children (aged between seven and 12 years). The programme was launched by Prudential's regional community investment arm - Prudence Foundation - in 2011.

Such a move falls in line with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre's (NVPC) four "I"s framework for corporate giving - Investment, Integration, Institutionalisation and Impact. This initiative covers "Integration", or how well "giving" fits in with business functions and interests.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

When developing Cha-Ching, Prudence used findings from a study on financial literacy conducted by Prudential in 2011 to address the growing need for children to gain money management skills.

The study showed that while 95 per cent of parents knew the importance of having their children learn money management skills, only 13 per cent believed their children possessed them.

With these findings, Prudence teamed up with Cartoon Network in 2011 to drive home the message of financial responsibility using fun visual imagery through a series of three-minute music videos.

In 2016, Prudential Singapore rolled out a curriculum with non-profit Junior Achievement (JA), to help primary school children learn basic money management - earning, spending, saving, donating.

Prudential volunteers give of their time to cover the curriculum in schools and community centres. "Volunteers go through a structured two-hour training session with JA Singapore, after which they pair up to teach school children," Ms Yeoh said.

In 2017, the curriculum reached more than 1,000 children across nine schools and community centres in Singapore. The insurer hopes to reach more than 3,000 students here by the end of the year, Ms Yeoh explained.

Nigel Chan, a management associate at Prudential Singapore, said: "I was inspired to volunteer with the Prudential Cha-Ching programme so that I could help children learn skills that would benefit them as they grew older."

Financial responsibility should be taught when one is young so good money management habits can be formed from an early age."

At a regional level, Prudence also supports communities in South-east Asia in a number of other areas including disaster preparedness and emergency relief. Also, Prudential offices in each market contribute in developing market-specific programmes relevant to each community.

Such regional initiatives led by the foundation include Safe Steps in 2014 and Safe Schools in 2013. Safe Steps comprise a series of public service announcements that aim to raise awareness and provide educational information on life-threatening issues.

Meanwhile, Safe Schools is focused on making students, teachers and the local community more resilient to natural disasters.

Since its inception, over 82,000 students and over 33,000 teachers and community members have participated in Safe Schools in five South-east Asian markets that include Thailand and Indonesia.

Life & Culture

Williams sisters happy as women given centre stage at Wimbledon

Canon appoints Joseph Schooling as its new face

Top guns primed for quarter showdowns

Nuts may boost male fertility: study

Egypt unearths ancient artefacts 'hidden' in WWII

Outcry as Japanese winemakers ordered to quit France

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

BP_Menon_050718_2.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's growth should hold steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening