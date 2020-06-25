You are here

Travel industry's support for community flies high amid Covid-19

SIA, Singapore Hotel Association, Grand Hyatt Singapore and travel company Expedia Group have organised various programmes to lend a helping hand to those affected by the pandemic.
Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM
BT_20200625_VANVPC25_4155135.jpg
Muhammad Fathi Fong Bin Mohd Faizal Fong, a flight steward at Singapore Airlines, helping out at Alexandra Hospital to give basic care to patients, such as assisting the nurses with tasks and serving meals.
PHOTO: ALEXANDRA HOSPITAL

MUHAMMAD Fathi Fong Bin Mohd Faizal Fong assists in the day-to-day service management of Alexandra hospital, and provides basic care giving for patients. But the 29-year-old has another identity - that of a flight steward with Singapore Airlines.

The airline industry has faced strong...

