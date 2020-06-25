Travel industry's support for community flies high amid Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
MUHAMMAD Fathi Fong Bin Mohd Faizal Fong assists in the day-to-day service management of Alexandra hospital, and provides basic care giving for patients. But the 29-year-old has another identity - that of a flight steward with Singapore Airlines.
The airline industry has faced strong...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes