Corporate cost-cutting taking the sweet out of mooncakes

Dive in orders from businesses pushing makers to e-platforms in bid to mitigate impact
Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Traditional baked mooncakes from Hua Ting at Orchard Hotel.
PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

Red date mooncakes with wolfberries and pumpkin seeds from the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.
PHOTO: MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA

White lotus paste with macadamia nut mooncakes from the Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurant chain. Retailers are bracing themselves for a sharp drop in sales – at least 50 per cent in the corporate segment, said a spokesperson for Pan Pacific Hotels Group.
PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP

Assorted nuts, white lotus and lychee rose, white lotus are two new mooncake flavours from Teochew heritage bakery Thye Moh Chan. The company fears corporate orders will fall 5 to 10 per cent.
PHOTO: BREADTALK GROUP

THE upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival will not be as sweet for mooncake sellers as previous years, with corporate sales tapering off amid Covid-19.

Mooncake revenues are expected to suffer in 2020, as tighter belts and shuttered offices put the crimp on seasonal company gift-...

