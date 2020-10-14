You are here

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 6:51 AM

Portugal and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was said to be "fine and sunbathing" on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus which has ruled him out of a midweek Nations League fixture with his country.
Ronaldo "is asymptomatic" and "will not play against Sweden" in...

