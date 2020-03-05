You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Croatian designer launches 'cheerful' virus mask line

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 12:20 AM

2610a3693d01ff83b0f0c1d6d60015328bab434c.jpeg
The idea for a designer mask was spontaneous," Zoran Aragovic, owner of the BiteMyStyle brand, told AFP.
PHOTO: AFP

[ZAGREB] Inspired by the global scare over the novel coronavirus, a Croatian fashion designer has launched his own "cheerful" collection of virus masks.

They offer no protection against the disease which continues to spread around the world but that has not put off buyers.

"The idea for a designer mask was spontaneous," Zoran Aragovic, owner of the BiteMyStyle brand, told AFP.

"Every morning while having coffee we were commenting on the coronavirus and lack of masks.

"I was joking that I would make a colourful, cheerful mask, like my fashion creations, and put it on my Instagram," said the 39-year-old from Zagreb.

SEE ALSO

'Hangover museum' in Croatia makes light of blurry nights

But Aragovic's cotton mask, inspired like his clothes by Disney characters, pop art and comic books, immediately sparked an interest across the country.

Dozens of the masks, which cost around nine euros (S$13.8), have been sold since he started production some two weeks ago and people continue to order them, the designer said.

Aragovic, who believes that the best way to fight against fear of the virus is with positive items such as clothes, stressed that "these are not medical masks but cheerful fashion accessories".

Croatia has registered nine cases of the virus which has killed over 3,200 people across the world.

AFP

Life & Culture

Fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier to name designer for each new collection

Northern Europe poised for record warm winter

Money FM podcast: Why aquaculture matters

Covid-19 or not, Scorpions will rock you like a hurricane

Architecture's top prize awarded to two women

Star US dancer Hallberg to take over top Australian Ballet post

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 12:06 AM
Transport

Uber loses French case, driver declared employee

[PARIS] France's top civil court dealt ride-hailing giant Uber a setback on Wednesday with a ruling that it had...

Mar 4, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

IMF chief says virus spread will hold 2020 global growth below last year

[WASHINGTON] The continued spread of the coronavirus will push 2020 global growth below last year's levels,...

Mar 4, 2020 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg drops out, backs Biden in Democratic presidential race

[NEW YORK] Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday and said...

Mar 4, 2020 11:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy fires legal salvo at 7 former directors and officers

MAGNUS Energy Group has filed a lawsuit against seven former directors and officers, it said in a statement to the...

Mar 4, 2020 11:14 PM
Government & Economy

Japan coronavirus cases hit 1,000 mark as Tokyo insists Olympics on track

[TOKYO] Japan's confirmed coronavirus infections rose above 1,000 on Wednesday, most of them from a quarantined...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.