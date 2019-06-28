You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Crocodiles were once vegetarians, but it was just a phase

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 6:32 AM

[WASHINGTON] Crocodiles are sometimes described as living fossils for their close resemblance to their forebears who roamed the Earth during the age of the dinosaurs.

But if you happened to find yourself a time machine that sent you back to the Mesozoic Era, not all the crocs you'd come across would size you up as a tasty meal.

That's according to a new study published in Cell Press on Thursday that fed high-res scans of 146 teeth from 16 extinct species into a computer model and determined that, unlike their modern progeny who renowned for their ferocity, some early crocodyliforms were an altogether more peaceful lot.

"What's really fascinating about this is a lot of these teeth are unlike anything we see today," Keegan Melstrom, a doctoral student at the University of Utah who conducted the research along with his supervisor Randall Irmis, told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To determine what tooth complexity reveals about diet, Mr Melstrom relied on previous work on heterodonty in mammals, and his own earlier findings about teeth differences in reptiles.

"Some were similar to living crocodylians and were primarily carnivorous, others were omnivores, and still others likely specialised in plants," he said, adding that they lived on different continents and at different times.

While some of these species probably looked a lot like modern day alligators or crocodiles, others were smaller, lived entirely on land unlike their semi-aquatic descendants, and had legs beneath their bodies.

"And I kind of think of these ones as a hairless, armored dog or cat," he told AFP.

What remains a mystery, however, is what evolutionary pressures led to crocodyliforms having plant-dominated diets, and why they disappeared.

Mr Melstrom initially believed an absence of mammals led them toward herbivory, but he found that some of the species lived alongside mammals and proto-mammals while others did not.

He now hopes to investigate what factors led crocodyliforms to diversify their diets originally, and why that changed.

That will involve trying to reconstruct the ecosystems these species lived in across a period that began some 250 million years ago and ended about 55 million years ago, the age of the youngest specimen examined in the study.

It is a timeframe that saw enormous changes in climate, flora and fauna, presenting significant challenges.

"But that's part of paleontology - doing our best to reconstruct all those features as best we can" using different lines of evidence, said Mr Melstrom.

One thing he hopes people get from his work is to stop thinking of crocs as "living fossils".

"That term masks this really dynamic evolutionary history where there are a huge array of body types and ecologies where they live, how they live," he said.

"And this research shows on top of that there's a huge diversity in diet."

AFP

Life & Culture

AstraZeneca launches 'Cancer Can Give' drive

Ecclestone proposes blueprint for F1 revival

Osaka rolls out red carpet, not red-light district for G20

Suicide risk at crisis proportions among LGBT+ youth: US research

Money FM podcast: Influence: Elizabeth A Vazquez, CEO & co-founder, WEConnect International

Whetting appetites for cutting waste

Editor's Choice

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

nwy_sgx_280619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX revamps to drive growth in multiple asset classes

BT_20190628_LMXEGM28A_3820982.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Minorities block Challenger's delisting; exit offer will lapse

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

Must Read

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

nwy_sgx_280619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX revamps to drive growth in multiple asset classes

BT_20190628_RAVI_3821054.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore not relaxing property cooling measures soon, says MAS chief

BT_20190628_AB5G28_3821050.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore sets sights on being 5G innovation hub

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening