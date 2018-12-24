You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Crouching Tiger' star Chow Yun-fat vows to donate fortune

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 4:29 PM

doc73byh79a691ca6eak33_doc6ue7imxr5wz16k3oh2fu.jpg
Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat with Hong Kong actress-singer Carina Lau in movie, From Vegas To Macau III. The famously frugal actor has vowed to donate his vast wealth to charity after he dies.
shaw organisation

[HONG KONG] "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" star Chow Yun-fat may be a heavyweight from the golden era of Hong Kong cinema but the famously frugal actor has vowed to donate his vast wealth to charity after he dies.

Also known to western audiences for films such as the Oscar-winning "Pirates of the Caribbean" and gangster classic "A Better Tomorrow", Chow has endeared himself to fans in recent years with a modest lifestyle.

Multimillionaire Chow, 63, joined Forbes' list of highest paid actors in the world for the first time in 2015, sharing 24th place with Russell Crowe.

Yet in Hong Kong - a city with no shortage of flashy socialites and stars - he can be spotted taking public transport and lining up for tickets to watch his own movie.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Now he has pledged to give away his entire fortune, reportedly US$715 million.

"This money isn't something you possess forever. When you're gone one day, you have to leave it to others to use it," he told South Korea's Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation in an interview aired last week.

"You can't bring the money in your bank account with you after you die," he said, adding his wife "strongly supports" his decision.

Hong Kong's wealth gap was at its widest last year for nearly half a century, fuelling discontent as the former British colony marked two decades under Chinese rule.

Sky-high prices and the cost of living outstrip many ordinary residents' salaries, with apartments becoming increasingly cramped and generations of families forced to share.

Meanwhile, the city's mega-rich continue their display of extreme wealth and pursuit of status symbols.

Chow, affectionately nicknamed "Brother Fat" in Hong Kong, has won praise for taking an opposite tack.

Local media give wildly varied estimates of his wealth but say he is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Chow has said he has no idea how much he is worth.

His wife Jasmine Tan has previously described how her husband often eats at street stalls and only gave up his beloved Nokia flip-phone when it died after years of use.

Dozens of billionaire business figures have signed up to "The Giving Pledge" started by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet encouraging the world's wealthiest to donate their fortunes.

But Hollywood and Asian acting stars are noticeably absent from the list.

In his interview with MBC Chow, a native of Lamma Island which was once a traditional fishing village, also discussed the joys of a simple meal - a favourite is savoury Chinese turnips accompanied with rice.

"I am happy if there's food to eat, because we were quite poor then. I'll be very happy eating sweet potatoes and vegetables, and even happier if I have chicken and meat during the new year," he said.

AFP

Life & Culture

Sculptor gets laughs in New York with monuments to fake tragedies

Poland's Torun gingerbread: the ancient luxury with a secret recipe

Santa arrested in Iraq? Social media says yes, police say no

Nasa spacecraft hurtles toward historic New Year's flyby

Queen Elizabeth extols goodwill and respect in Christmas message

Christmas delight at Gardens by the Bay

Editor's Choice

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

BT_20181224_RJENSIGN_3650433.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Technology

Ensign sees big potential in Asia cybersecurity

BP_IPC_241218_6.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

Most Read

1 Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead
2 Global banks chasing Asia techs' transaction business as trade tensions continue
3 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
4 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
5 An investment strategy that consistently underperforms

Must Read

Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore core inflation slips to 1.7% in November, below economists' estimates

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to buy 3 logistics properties in France for 21.6m euros

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Optus extends partnership with fellow Australia telco Vocus Group

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong stock exchange rejects CNMC Goldmine's dual listing application

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening