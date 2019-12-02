You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Curry for salarymen': Top 'La Liste' chef recalls early days

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 3:33 PM

file786ogtp694w71v145b6.jpg
Seiji Yamamoto is chef of the famously innovative Ryugin restaurant in Tokyo, which was placed joint top of La Liste's "guide of guides" published on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO]  A Tokyo chef whose restaurant has been ranked one of the world's top places to eat told AFP how he was once reduced to whipping up lowly curry to attract diners to his empty tables.

Seiji Yamamoto is chef of the famously innovative Ryugin restaurant in Tokyo, which was placed joint top of La Liste's "guide of guides" published on Friday.

But success did not come easy for the now 49-year-old, who is so meticulous he uses CT scans to better understand the bone structure of the fish he cooks.

Mr Yamamoto said he was "honoured" to receive the accolade but it led him to reflect on his struggles when he opened his first restaurant more than a decade ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I was 33 and was told I was young and green. There were times when we had no customers. We even used to make curry, hoping salarymen would drop by," he told AFP in his dining room.

SEE ALSO

Japanese restaurants rocket to top of best in world list

"I would not have dreamed at that time that I would receive Michelin stars or a top place" in international rankings, added Mr Yamamoto, whose Ryugin restaurant also earned three stars in the latest gourmet guide.

Mr Yamamoto's journey to become a chef began at the tender age of 15, when he graduated from junior high school.

"I didn't think about anything other than cooking," the chef said.

"It's my life. If I were not a chef now, I could be homeless lying outside the exit of Shinjuku station," the world's busiest transport hub in central Tokyo.

- 'Colourful cute fish' -

Ryugin, whose ceilings are covered with wood and rooms divided with traditional paper and screens, jumped 30 places to reach the joint top spot in this year's France-based list.

Known as the "king of kaiseki" -- the traditional multi-course Japanese meal -- Mr Yamamoto said he is constantly seeking answers to the question "What is Japanese cuisine?"

"Japanese cuisine isn't just about fulfilling the stomach. It also fulfills the spirit," he said.

"Food isn't just food. It's also a sensation and a memory and we're responsible for creating it."

"Each ingredient has the energy of life, when it was growing in the mountain or swimming in the sea. It's meaningless if I cannot express this energy."

Mr Yamamoto feels he has an almost patriotic duty to carry on the tradition of Japanese cuisine, describing it as a "national job."

"I express the richness of Japanese nature through food. I hope to be able to tell how rich the country is to people who visit Japan," he said.

For this reason, he does not use the same Japanese ingredients in his other restaurants in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

"I think Japanese cuisine should be expressed by using the richness of local land... otherwise it'll be just a copy of the main restaurant."

His quest for perfection has even led him to use CT scans on fish.

"Doctors cannot carry out surgery without knowing the human body. I think it's wrong (for chefs) to cut fish without knowing its bone structure and organs."

Even when he is on vacation, he does not stop learning about ingredients.

A qualified scuba diver, Yamamoto often dives in Izu, a peninsula southwest of Tokyo -- to check out the fish.

"While other divers enjoy watching colourful cute fish, I'm watching edible fish or shrimp," he laughed.

"It's a joy to be able to see them so close to my own eyes in the open."

In addition to Ryugin, Yosuke Suga's Tokyo restaurant Sugalabo, which has only 20 tables, shares the top spot on the La Liste ranking alongside the reigning leaders, Guy Savoy in Paris and New York's Le Bernardin.

La Liste, launched in 2015, ranks the 1,000 best restaurants in the world by aggregating millions of reviews from guides such as the Michelin to newspapers and websites like Yelp and TripAdvisor.

 

AFP

Life & Culture

Japanese restaurants rocket to top of best in world list

Michelin brands French chef 'diva' in 'Cheddargate' case

Irving Burgie, songwriter of calypso hit 'Day-O', dies at 95

Money FM podcast: Sustainability is critical to how we do business

Tackling tough issues with seniors

UBS Singapore celebrates handover of 9 Penang Road

BREAKING

Dec 2, 2019 03:27 PM
Life & Culture

Japanese restaurants rocket to top of best in world list

[PARIS] Two Japanese restaurants have shot to the top of the La Liste ranking of best places to eat in the world,...

Dec 2, 2019 02:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Nomura CEO to step down

[TOKYO] Nomura Holdings Inc chief executive officer Koji Nagai is resigning after seven years in the post, handing...

Dec 2, 2019 02:42 PM
Government & Economy

China picks new leaders for Macau, replaces economy chief

[HONG KONG] China has appointed a slate of new officials to head the world's top gambling hub of Macau, changing key...

Dec 2, 2019 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares gain on improving China data

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday after weekend data showed China's November factory activity had...

Dec 2, 2019 02:22 PM
Technology

Germany aims to shield tech firms from foreign takeovers

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Germany's economy ministry on Thursday said it planned to tighten rules on non-EU takeovers of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly