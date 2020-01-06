You are here

Home > Life & Culture

DeGeneres applauds uplifting TV as she accepts Golden Globes honor

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 11:22 AM

WH_ellen _231448.jpg
Ellen DeGeneres, the stand-up comedian who broke barriers to gays to become one of the most popular people on television, received a Golden Globes lifetime achievement award on Sunday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BEVERLY HILLS, California] Ellen DeGeneres, the stand-up comedian who broke barriers to gays to become one of the most popular people on television, received a Golden Globes lifetime achievement award on Sunday.

Ms DeGeneres, 61, was the second person to be given the Carol Burnett Award, which was established by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association a year ago to recognize the new Golden Age of television in the United States.

"All I've ever wanted to do is make people feel good and laugh," Ms DeGeneres said on stage as she accepted the award. "There is no greater feeling than when someone tells me I made their day better with my show."

Ms DeGeneres said she was especially gratified by viewers who watched her current talk show and were then inspired to encourage and support people in their own lives.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That is the power of television," she said. "I'm so grateful to be a part of it."

SEE ALSO

US beef group unhappy over Golden Globes' meatless move

Ms DeGeneres, one of the most prominent gay women celebrities in America, started her career in stand-up in her New Orleans hometown before moving to television, where she starred in comedy "Ellen" in the mid-1990s.

In 1997, both she and her TV character came out as a lesbian long before gay people were accepted in mainstream America.

"Ellen" was cancelled a year later, but Ms DeGeneres returned to television in 2003 with her daytime show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which has won more than 60 Emmy awards.

"Saturday Night Live" actress Kate McKinnon, in an introduction at the Globes, thanked Ms DeGeneres for paving the way for gay people such as herself to be seen on television.

"Attitudes change only because brave people like Ellen jump into the fire to make them change," Ms McKinnon said. "Thank you, Ellen, for giving me a shot at a good life."

In addition to her television work, Ms DeGeneres has found fame as the voice of the forgetful Pacific blue tang fish in the animated movies "Finding Nemo" and "Finding Dory," and she twice hosted the annual Oscars ceremony.

In 2008, Ms DeGeneres married her partner, actress Portia de Rossi.

On the humanitarian front, Ms DeGeneres is a supporter of animal rights and conservation, a gay rights activist and an anti-bullying campaigner.

 

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Two systems co-exist in Hong Kong's tranquil borderlands

Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Hong Kong parents eye Singapore schools as wild protests endure

Capitol Optical keeps an eye on recycling

Actors, pop stars raise funds to support victims of Australian bushfires

US beef group unhappy over Golden Globes' meatless move

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 11:31 AM
Energy & Commodities

Russian begins TurkStream gas flows to Greece, North Macedonia

[SOFIA] Russia has started European gas deliveries through the new TurkStream pipeline to Turkey, Bulgaria's...

Jan 6, 2020 11:25 AM
Companies & Markets

SGX grants China Sports judicial managers extension to submit resumption proposal, hold AGMs

THE judicial managers of China Sports International have been granted an extension by the Singapore Exchange until...

Jan 6, 2020 11:15 AM
Transport

Chain-reaction crash kills 5, injures 60 on Pennsylvania Turnpike

[NEW YORK] A chain-reaction crash involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger car killed five...

Jan 6, 2020 11:04 AM
Government & Economy

New chief of China's HK liaison office hopes city returns to 'right path'

[HONG KONG] The new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, the most senior mainland official based in the...

Jan 6, 2020 11:01 AM
Technology

Superfast 5G on the slow road at gadget gala

[LAS VEGAS] It will be revolutionary when superfast 5G mobile networks come to our gadgets, cars and digital lives...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly