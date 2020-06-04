You are here

Dehydrated cleaning products minimise plastic packaging

#OCBCCares Environment Fund to stop calling for applications from this year and will instead refocus on upstream projects such as other ways of deploying funding to mitigate climate change issues.
Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
BT_20200604_VAOCBC4F7X8_4135558.jpg
Team SimplyGood, helmed by Jeremy Lee and Clewyn Puah makes dehydrated cleaning products in tablet form that can be dissolved in reusable containers (above).
PHOTO: OCBC BANK

THE novel coronavirus pandemic was a catalyst for new norms - such as working from home - and the more frequent use of cleaning products.

A report published by Nielsen in March showed that sales for items such as liquid antiseptic and hand sanitiser rose in Singapore. Supermarket shelves...

