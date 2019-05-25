You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Despite Western-backed response, Sahel jihadists gaining ground

Sat, May 25, 2019 - 12:37 PM

lwx_Antonio Guterres_250519_99.jpg
"Overall, the security situation in the Sahel continued to deteriorate, having spillover effects on neighbouring countries that are not members of G5 Sahel, including Benin, Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) and Togo," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this month.
PHOTO: AFP

[ABIDJAN] Jihadists are scoring gains in the Sahel, defying efforts by five countries in the fragile region to fight back with Western help against Islamist militancy.

Areas of insecurity on the Sahara's poor, arid southern rim are widening, analysts say, even as the so-called G5 Sahel group - Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger - seek to expand their anti-terror campaign.

"Overall, the security situation in the Sahel continued to deteriorate, having spillover effects on neighbouring countries that are not members of G5 Sahel, including Benin, Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) and Togo," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this month.

Mr Guterres said in recent months, armed groups had been sighted on Mauritania's border with Mali, attacks on security forces had continued unabated in Mali itself, "terrorist groups, militias and armed gangs" had proliferated in Burkina, and jihadists had killed dozens of soldiers and civilians in Niger.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the end of last year more than 120,000 people had been displaced in Mali, a tripling in the space of a year, while 160,000 have fled their homes in Burkina.

According to a French military source, there are about 2,000 fighters across the Sahel, of which up to 1,400 are in Mali.

Their hallmark tactics - brutal gun attacks, roadside bombings and hostage taking - seek to weaken the rule of law and authority of the state, often fomenting intercommunal fighting on which they capitalise.

"There are not necessarily more attacks, but the attacks are more violent. The groups have acquired some technical competence," said Mahamadou Sawadogo, a researcher at the Crossroads of Study and Research for Democracy and Development at Senegal's Gaston Berger University.

"There's an increase in power at the quantitative level and also in their efficiency," noted Lassina Diarra, author of a book on West African countries facing transnational terrorism.

"In Burkina, there appears to have been a merger of means between groups affiliated to Al-Qaeda and those affiliated to the Islamic State," he said.

"It seems that they now lend each other a helping hand."

Mr Diarra suggested that battle-hardened fighters may have arrived from the Middle East after the so-called Islamic State lost its territory in Syria.

"We are seeing changes in operational methods with the use of explosives, mines and car bombs" combined with more ambitious raids, he said.

MILITARY WEAKNESS

Both academics showed concern at the weakness of regional armies, particularly in Burkina.

The problems facing the G5's armed forces are well known. Their militaries are under-equipped and poorly trained, even though governments are already earmarking as much as 15 per cent of their budgets on security.

With support from France and others, the G5 countries are pushing ahead with plans for a pooled 5,000-man force.

But at present, they lack coordination in border zones, where jihadist forces are particularly active and whole populations become internally displaced.

"The armed groups play with these borders," Mr Sawadogo said.

Even if jihadists do not maintain a permanent presence, their zone of influence is growing.

"They don't need to be there all the time, holding ground. They create the feeling of insecurity with sporadic attacks," Mr Diarra said.

"They harass the symbols of the state" and drive out civil servants working for it, Mr Sawadogo noted. "They don't have a hold over areas but they are not seeking to be a static force. It's governance from a distance."

"They have created comfort zones," he argued. "And now there's a corridor" that extends from southwest Burkina Faso to Mali and western Niger.

HEARTS AND MINDS?

"We need to fight against the ideology of the jihadists," Mr Diarra said when asked how to fight back. He recommended providing instruction for imams that would avoid radical preaching and "factors for recruitment".

"We have to fight on the same ground as the jihadists, use the same strategy," Mr Sawadogo said.

"For now, the jihadists benefit from complicity. They move around, prepare attacks and routes to fall back. They pass through villages."

But while village folk know about the armed groups, the security forces get little or no intelligence to strike, he said.

Both researchers insisted on the need to uphold the presence of the state, with officials in place and a degree of local investment to help restore confidence among citizens.

With the right structure in place, they said, people might be inclined to help the security forces and ignore jihadist extremism.

AFP

Life & Culture

Explosive device in French city of Lyon injures at least 13

Federer, Nadal threaten Djokovic bid for historic Slam

For 25,000 Sundown runners, sleep can wait

Preaching #MeToo through the converted

Widening role of business in a fast-developing society

Connecting through technology

Editor's Choice

lwx_jlc_250519_2.jpg
May 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account

BT_20190525_HERITAGENEW_3791748.jpg
May 25, 2019
SME

Heritage businesses caught between wok hei and productivity

May 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust's IPO falls 6.4% on debut

Most Read

1 Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm
4 JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado
5 Temasek-linked PE vehicle Astrea V to issue US$600m bonds

Must Read

BT_20190525_NAHCONTENDERS25_3791758.jpg
May 25, 2019
Government & Economy

May to stand down as UK prime minister on June 7

BT_20190525_JLBRUNCH25P1_3790650-1.jpg
May 25, 2019
Brunch

Israeli tech's Singapore connection

lwx_jlc_250519_2.jpg
May 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account

BT_20190525_BIOMEDICAL_3791782.jpg
May 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore output reverses slide in April, but sustained upturn unlikely

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening