Digital playscape by young artists opens at National Museum

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Little Arts Academy (LAA) is presenting a digital playscape at the National Museum till Feb 7.
Conceptualised and produced by young budding artists aged 12 to 14 from LAA, the playscape that marries technology and arts is known as PlayTech+.
It features three
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg