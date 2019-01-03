You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Disney hauls in US$7.3b at box office in 2018

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 8:58 AM

BP_incredibles_030119_3.jpg
Disney posted its second best year at the box office ever, raking in US$7.325 billion worldwide for everything from "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War" to hit animated sequel "Incredibles 2" and the latest "Star Wars" film.
PHOTO: WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

[LOS ANGELES] Disney posted its second best year at the box office ever, raking in US$7.325 billion worldwide for everything from "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War" to hit animated sequel "Incredibles 2" and the latest "Star Wars" film.

Disney remains the only studio to ever post more than US$7 billion in annual box office receipts. In 2016, it recorded its best year at US$7.6 billion.

"Thanks to the support of fans of Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm around the world, it's been a monumental year for The Walt Disney Studios," chairman Alan Horn said in a statement.

In North America, Disney made nearly US$3.1 billion, a new industry record, thanks to the runaway success of "Black Panther," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Incredibles 2" - now all among the top 10 highest grossing films of all time.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Each one earned more than US$600 million in the United States and Canada.

Cumulatively, those three films alone made US$4.64 billion worldwide.

Other successes on the Disney slate include Marvel superhero flick "Ant-Man and The Wasp," "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "Mary Poppins Returns" - which has already made more than US$200 million around the world and is still in theaters.

In 2019, Disney has another massive year ahead on the silver screen, with "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame" leading the Marvel charge in the spring, and "Frozen 2" due at year's end, along with "Star Wars: Episode IX."

New versions of animated classics "Dumbo," "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" are yet to come, as is Pixar's "Toy Story 4 ."

AFP

Life & Culture

Nasa says faraway world Ultima Thule shaped like 'snowman'

Money FM podcast: Influence: Deutsche's Swapnil Mishra inspiring kids to change the world

The 10 books to read in 2019, based on what you loved in 2018

New Year's dip: Europe enjoys a frosty tradition

British teacher who arrived in Pakistan with the Raj dies aged 101

Finding female friends over 50 can be hard. These women figured it out

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector

Must Read

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets more time to report financials, conduct AGM amid restructuring

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BT_20190103_CCDUBAI_3658017.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Dubai powers ahead with blockchain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening