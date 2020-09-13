You are here

Disney's 'Mulan' remake collects US$23.2m at Chinese box offices

Sun, Sep 13, 2020 - 11:52 PM

[LOS ANGELES] Walt Disney said its live-action remake of Mulan pulled in US$23.2 million over the weekend at box offices in China, the most important theatrical market for the big-budget epic.

The debut for Mulan fell short of director Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which grossed US$29.8 million in China a week earlier. Unlike Tenet, Mulan was based on a Chinese folk story and tailored to draw big audiences in the country.

REUTERS

