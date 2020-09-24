You are here

Dogs used to detect coronavirus in pilot project at Helsinki airport

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 6:10 PM

Dogs trained to detect the novel coronavirus began sniffing passenger samples at Finland's Helsinki-Vantaa airport this week, authorities said, in a pilot project running alongside more usual testing at the airport.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The dogs' efficiency has not been proven in comparative...

