You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Early menopause increases health risks after 60: study

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 11:06 AM

[PARIS] Women who undergo premature menopause are almost three times more likely to develop multiple, chronic medical problems in their sixties than women who make the transition at 50 or 51, researchers reported Monday.

In high-income countries, a third of a woman's life unfolds after the menopause.

Earlier research showed that premature menopause at 40 or younger is linked later in life to single medical problems such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

But the new study, published in Human Reproduction, is the first to examine links between the timing of natural menopause and the onset of multiple medical conditions, known as multimorbidity, the authors said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The data were drawn from more than 5,100 women enrolled in an Australian national health survey.

SEE ALSO

The war on diabetes goes digital

The women reported at three-year intervals from 1996 to 2016 on whether they had been diagnosed with any of 11 health problems, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, arthritis, osteoporosis, asthma, depression, anxiety or breast cancer.

Multimorbidity was defined as having two or more of these conditions at the same time.

The women were considered to have entered natural menopause after 12 months without monthly periods.

During the 20-year follow-up, more than half of the 2.3 percent of women who experienced premature menopause also developed multimorbidity.

Compared with women who experienced menopause at the age of 50-51 years, they were twice as likely to develop multimorbidity by the age of 60, and three times more likely to experience it after 60.

"Forty-five percent of women with premature menopause had developed multimorbidity in their 60s compared with 40 per cent of women who experienced menopause at the age of 50-51," said co-author Xiaolin Xu, a research professor at China's Zhejiang University.

The study does not show that premature menopause causes the development of multimorbidity, only that there is a strong correlation, the authors noted.

"Our findings indicate that multimorbidity is common in mid-aged and early-elderly women," said senior author Gita Mishra, director of the Centre for Longitudinal and Life Course Research at the University of Queensland, Brisbane.

"Premature menopause is associated with an increased risk of developing multimorbidity, even after adjusting for previous chronic conditions."

Number of children, level of education, body mass index, tobacco consumption, and physical activity were also taken into account.

Health professionals should consider providing comprehensive screening and assessment of risk factors when treating women who experience natural premature menopause, the authors recommended.

AFP

Life & Culture

Climate change pushing Australia's platypus towards extinction: researchers

Making CNY fun for seniors

Kuchar shows the mark of a champion

Warehouses host glitzy Dubai's 'hipster' scene

NBA delays planned April vote on schedule changes: report

'Hundreds' likely affected by Chinese virus: researchers

BREAKING

Jan 20, 2020 11:08 AM
Companies & Markets

ARA H-Trust completes acquisition of three US hotels for US$84m

ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) has completed the acquisition of three US hotels for US$84 million, its...

Jan 20, 2020 11:02 AM
Real Estate

London luxury house sales rebound as buyers race to beat new tax

[LONDON]London's luxury property market saw a surge in sales last quarter as buyers rushed to snap up houses before...

Jan 20, 2020 11:00 AM
Technology

Samsung Electronics appoints new mobile chief

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics, the world's top smartphone maker, said on Monday that it has named President Roh Tae...

Jan 20, 2020 10:55 AM
Government & Economy

China faces big pressure in stabilising industrial output growth in 2020

[BEIJING] China still faces big pressure in stabilising industrial output growth this year, Industry Minister Miao...

Jan 20, 2020 10:46 AM
Government & Economy

Trump hails China trade deal as 'much better' than expected

[AUSTIN] President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed the trade deal signed last week with China for dramatically...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly