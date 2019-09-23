You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Early Van Gogh works auctioned in Belgium

Mon, Sep 23, 2019 - 11:04 AM

doc77847a3izcnaoy5ygep_doc777spjce5y9orpnz8c3.jpg
Two early works by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh were auctioned in the Belgian city of Ghent on Sunday, fetching near estimate prices that the organiser said were bargains.
AFP

[GHENT, Belgium] Two early works by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh were auctioned in the Belgian city of Ghent on Sunday, fetching near estimate prices that the organiser said were bargains.

The first work, a watercolour of flowers, was snapped up for 220,000 euros (S$330,000), slightly more than expected, auctioneer Johan Kiggen told AFP.

The second piece, a charcoal drawing of a jug, went for 140,000 euros, just below the estimated price.

"Everyone is happy," Mr Kiggen said, who added that buyers could only bid in person.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The two works went for a very good price for the buyers," he said.

The two buyers, who wished to remain anonymous, were both Belgians and pledged to keep the works in the country, which was a request of the seller.

Mr Kiggen said the works have been certified as authentic on several occasions, and are featured in Van Gogh catalogues.

Dated to 1883, the works bear little resemblance to Van Gogh's iconic works. They were made before the troubled master was inspired by the Impressionists and Post-Impressionists in Paris.

Van Gogh is one of the most expensive Impressionist and modern artists, with 12 of his works having gone for more than US$30 million at auction.

His output of about 2,000 pieces, of which 900 are paintings, are mainly held in museum collections, which means they are a rarity on the art market.

AFP

Life & Culture

Television's best and brightest shine on Emmys red carpet

Vettel ends long wait for victory with Singapore triumph

F1 Singapore Grand Prix draws 268,000 fans, 2nd highest on record

'Fast' food that's as exciting as the Formula 1 race

BT Budding Artists Fund beneficiaries send postcards to India's less privileged children

F1 draws 268,000, second highest attendance since inaugural edition in 2008

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly