Eiffel Tower to re-open, but visitors to take stairs

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 4:08 PM

The Eiffel Tower is preparing to welcome back visitors after the Covid-19 lockdown, but they will need to be fit: because of lingering concerns about infection, the elevators will initially be off-limits.
Workers at the Parisian landmark, which looms 324 metres (1,062 feet) over...

