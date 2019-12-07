You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet

Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 7:18 AM

nz_musk_071219.jpg
A federal court jury in Los Angeles on Friday found in favor of Tesla boss Elon Musk in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a British cave explorer who Mr Musk had branded a "pedo guy" on Twitter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] A federal court jury in Los Angeles on Friday found in favor of Tesla boss Elon Musk in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a British cave explorer who Mr Musk had branded a "pedo guy" on Twitter.

The verdict was delivered on the fourth day of the trial a short time after the case was handed to the jury of five women and three men. The plaintiff, Vernon Unsworth, was seeking US$190 million damages against Musk, who during the trial estimated his net worth at US$20 billion.

Mr Musk, who testified during the first two days of the trial in his own defence and returned to court on Friday to hear closing arguments from the two sides, exited the courtroom after the verdict and said: "My faith in humanity is restored."

The case is believed to be the first major defamation lawsuit by a private individual to go to trial over tweets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Unsworth's attorney L. Lin Wood summed up his case against Mr Musk by calling the high-tech entrepreneur a "billionaire bully" who had "dropped a nuclear bomb" on Mr Unsworth in a series of tweets suggesting he was a pedophile.

SEE ALSO

Elon Musk defends 'pedo guy' tweet in defamation trial

The attorney said Mr Musk's "pedo guy" remark was a slur that would overshadow Mr Unsworth's relationships and job prospects for years to come and urged jurors to teach the Tesla chief executive and SpaceX founder a lesson.

But the jury, in its unanimous decision, was apparently swayed by the arguments put forth by Mr Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, who said the Twitter message in question arose from an argument between two men and amounted to an off-hand insult that no one could be expected to take seriously.

"In arguments you insult people," he said. "There is no bomb. No bomb went off."

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Making the interview work for you

Thriving print curio for lovers of ink

It's Hamilton's year, but F1's young guns show promise

Beauty of the pre-dawn workout

Baby steps to a leaner, stronger powerhouse

Primed to party

BREAKING

Dec 7, 2019 06:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore set to become world's first sustainable palm oil nation

[KUALA LUMPUR] Singapore could become the world's first country to only use sustainable palm oil as part of a green...

Dec 7, 2019 06:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

Climate crisis gatecrashes Opec gathering

[VIENNA] The climate crisis was the unexpected guest at this week's gathering of the Opec bloc of oil producers and...

Dec 7, 2019 06:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises sharply this week as Opec+ agrees on deeper output cuts

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Friday and posted sharp weekly gains after Opec and its allies...

Dec 7, 2019 06:10 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks jump on strong November jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks surged higher on Friday following a strong US jobs report, with petroleum-linked...

Dec 7, 2019 06:09 AM
Government & Economy

US-China trade pact 'still close': White House

[WASHINGTON] A partial trade pact with China remains close at hand, a top White House economic aide said Friday,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly