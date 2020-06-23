You are here

Home > Life & Culture

England to reopen cinemas and galleries next month

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 6:43 AM

rk_AshmoleanMuseum_230620.jpg
Cinemas, museums and galleries in England will reopen on July 4 in the next phase of easing the coronavirus lockdown, the government said on Monday, as infection and death rates continued to slow.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Cinemas, museums and galleries in England will reopen on July 4 in the next phase of easing the coronavirus lockdown, the government said on Monday, as infection and death rates continued to slow.

Venues will be asked to introduce social distancing measures including one-way...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Liverpool draws at Everton, a momentary pause before its party

Giant circle of shafts discovered close to Stonehenge

Movie, pop stars line up for Covid-19 global fundraising gig

Film, pop stars line up for global Covid-19 fundraising gig

Tanks and trinkets: five things about Checkpoint Charlie

Police clash with music festival attendees in Paris and Nantes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Trump to extend US work visa freeze to year-end: White House

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will prolong a ban on US employment permits to year-end and broaden it to...

Jun 23, 2020 06:46 AM
Technology

Microsoft ends game streaming, teams up with Facebook

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft said on Monday it was throwing in the towel on its livestream gaming platform and teaming...

Jun 23, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

Two more Trump campaign staffers positive for Covid-19

[WASHINGTON] Two more members of US President Donald Trump's campaign staff who helped organise his weekend election...

Jun 23, 2020 06:42 AM
Technology

New chips to bring Mac computers into iPhone ecosystem

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple said on Monday it would build its own chips to power its Mac computers to create a "common...

Jun 23, 2020 06:40 AM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq ends at fresh record as tech leads stocks up

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq powered to a fresh record on Monday, lifted in part by new technology announcements from Apple...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.