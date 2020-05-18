English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air, minister says

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] The English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air TV platforms once it resumes, including during the normally protected 3pm BST slot on a Saturday, minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday.
Mr Dowden, head of the department for digital, culture, media and sport, said...
