Ex-Man Utd boss Tommy Docherty dies aged 92 after long illness

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 10:30 AM

[LONDON] Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long illness, his family announced on Thursday.

Mr Docherty, who was known as "The Doc", spent nine years as a player with Preston, and won 25 caps for Scotland.

He went on to manage multiple clubs - including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby - and had a stint in charge of Scotland.

But he was best known for his five-year spell at Old Trafford, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisley's Liverpool in 1977.

Mr Docherty died at home in north-west England on Thursday.

"Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home," a family spokesperson told Britain's Press Association.

"He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed.

"We ask that our privacy be respected at this time. There will be no further comment."

AFP

