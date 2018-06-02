You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE FINISH LINE

Eyes on the prize

The front-runners for the World Cup include usual suspects such as Germany and Brazil, but who will lift the trophy on July 15?
Sat, Jun 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20180602_UWFINISH2_3457146.jpg
Brazil's forward Gabriel Jesus (centre) heading the ball past Germany's goalkeeper Kevin Trapp (left) during an international friendly match between Germany and Brazil in Berlin on March 27. The two teams are among the hot favourites to win the World Cup this time.
PHOTO: AFP

WHEN the gruelling qualification process for this year's Fifa World Cup began in March 2015, a total of 209 nations began their long quest to be among the lucky 31 to join hosts Russia at the quadrennial sporting extravaganza.

After 868 qualifying matches played over 32 months, football

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

How a book can become a hit before it's even finished

A faster-moving Q

The value of excellent eyesight

'Surprising' methane dunes found on Pluto

Superman going strong at 80

Real Madrid stunned as Zidane quits at the top

Editor's Choice

BT_20180602_KRFUND2_3459080.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Real Estate

Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss

BT_20180602_VICUBE2_3458796.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Cubicle Files
Opinion

Bend the rules, so that workers don't break

BT_20180602_PG1_COVER_3458354.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Brunch

The Grab effect

Most Read

1 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
2 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
3 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
4 Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis
5 Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180602_NSCAPITA2_3459021.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31

Jun 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Flexi-work arrangements - good idea hurt by mindsets and stigma

BT_20180602_LLPENNY2RFH8_3458996.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial

Jun 2, 2018
Transport

S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening