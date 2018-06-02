You are here
THE FINISH LINE
Eyes on the prize
The front-runners for the World Cup include usual suspects such as Germany and Brazil, but who will lift the trophy on July 15?
WHEN the gruelling qualification process for this year's Fifa World Cup began in March 2015, a total of 209 nations began their long quest to be among the lucky 31 to join hosts Russia at the quadrennial sporting extravaganza.
After 868 qualifying matches played over 32 months, football
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg