You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Five held over man's death in Hong Kong protests

Sat, Dec 14, 2019 - 10:32 AM

nz_hkbrick_161119.jpg
Five Hong Kong teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a man hit on the head by a brick during clashes between pro and anti-government protesters last month, police said Saturday.
PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE

[HONG KONG] Five Hong Kong teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a man hit on the head by a brick during clashes between pro and anti-government protesters last month, police said Saturday.

The three males and two females aged 15 to 18 were arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, rioting and wounding and had been detained pending further investigation, police said in a statement.

The incident occurred in mid-November as the pro-democracy movement was in its fifth month, with hardcore demonstrators engaged in a "blossom everywhere" campaign across the city to stretch police resources.

Footage of the incident showed rival groups of protesters throwing bricks at each other, during which a man was hit by a brick and fell to the ground.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 70-year-old was rushed to hospital unconscious and certified dead the following day.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong’s Lam to meet officials in Beijing amid protests

He was the second person in less than a week to die in protest-linked incidents.

Alex Chow, a 22-year-old university student, died on Nov 8 from head injuries sustained during a fall in a multi-storey carpark while police and protesters were clashing.

Although the events leading to his fall are unclear and disputed, protesters have blamed police.

Allegations of police brutality are one of the movement's rallying cries.

Thousands of Hong Kongers formed long lines to attend a memorial service for Chow on Thursday ahead of his funeral.

Chow's death was followed three days later by police shooting an unarmed 21-year-old protester in the abdomen, sparking days of unrest that culminated in pitched battles on university campuses.

Hong Kong has been upended by six months of massive pro-democracy protests that have seen violent clashes between police and hardcore demonstrators, as well as regular transport disruption.

The past three weeks have seen a lull in the violence and vandalism after pro-democracy parties won a landslide in local council elections.

AFP

Life & Culture

Divers search for remaining bodies from NZ volcanic eruption

Is tact curbing our impact?

A clarion call for greater corporate sports sponsorship

There's a blood test for that

Special menus for the festive season

When retailers hit record sales of 40 times the daily average - in just one day

BREAKING

Dec 14, 2019 02:22 PM
Government & Economy

Modi risks losing focus on Indian economy as protests build

[NEW DELHI] A new law on Indian citizenship is threatening to pull Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus away from a...

Dec 14, 2019 02:11 PM
Banking & Finance

China's Ant Financial, US asset manager Vanguard announce China advisory venture

[SHANGHAI] Chinese fintech company Ant Financial Services and US asset management firm The Vanguard Group have...

Dec 14, 2019 01:43 PM
Technology

TikTok owner forms JV with state media in blockchain, AI

[HONG KONG] ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, started a joint venture with a state-owned Chinese media group to...

Dec 14, 2019 01:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hedge funds grow more bullish on coffee as Brazil’s reserves vanish

[NEW YORK] Top coffee supplier Brazil is running out of reserves, and investors are taking note.

Dec 14, 2019 12:43 PM
Life & Culture

Divers search for remaining bodies from NZ volcanic eruption

[WELLINGTON] Divers searched seas around New Zealand's volatile White Island Saturday for two people still missing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly