You are here

Home > Life & Culture

For Fuji Xerox, it's all about the kids

The company says its CSR projects focus on children and young people because they are stewards of the country's future.
Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM
jxquek@sph.com.sg

BT_20180831_BQFUJI31R1FG_3547671.jpg
Fuji Xerox runs several CSR programmes, including ongoing long-term ones.
PHOTO: FUJI XEROX

FUJI Xerox abides by one principle in its corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects - and that is to do good and do right by young people.

Since 2012, the company's efforts in this area have been underpinned by its belief in involving and helping young people "as our future lies in their hands".

In November, it will follow through on this belief by pairing volunteers with at-risk youth for a workshop in basic photography, and then setting them loose for a walk through a local neighbourhood to take some pictures.

This "Photowalk with Youths at Risk", as the event has been called, aims to give the young ones an outlet for creativity and self-expression.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It is the result of a partnership between Fuji Xerox and Fujifilm, which want to "bring together our strengths and innovation to contribute back to society".

Fuji Xerox has worked on seven such events since last year, having teamed up with charities and non-profit groups such as Food From The Heart, The Children's Cancer Foundation, Singapore Children's Society, and Beyond Social Services.

Another CSR project from last year was the Toy Buffet, which was carried out jointly with non-profit food-distribution organisation Food From The Heart.

Pre-loved toys, books and stationery were collected from among Fuji Xerox employees, gift-wrapped and distributed through a booth at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

More than 3,000 under-privileged children received these gifts.

When Valentine's Day rolled around, members of Fuji Xerox's Talent and Organisational Development team collaborated with the Children's Cancer Foundation to hold workshops on the making of chocolate bouquets; those who attended the workshops were encouraged to pass their new-found skill to others.

The bouquets that were made were sold to raise funds for the foundation's after-treatment programmes.

Fuji Xerox is now also running two long-term CSR projects.

One is the Christmas Wishes project, which involves the Children's Cancer Foundation and Beyond Social Services.

Started last December and organised by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), this project entails Fuji Xerox "adopting" 150 wishes made by children and youth from the Children's Cancer Foundation and Beyond Social Services.

The other long-term project is the Doing well, Doing Good project, which puts S$2 into a fund for every compliment received from customers of Fuji Xerox products.

Already, S$2,030 is in the kitty.

  • This article is part of a series highlighting inspiring companies that are catalysts of change in corporate giving. The Business Times supports the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre's Company of Good programme as a media partner.
    Go to www.companyofgood.sg for more information, or drop a note at contact@companyofgood.sg

Life & Culture

Obsession with the Olsen twins lives on

A suitcase with cult status for millennials

Britain to consider doubling charge on single-use plastic bags

Newcastle suffer early League Cup exit, Everton roll on

Venus eyes Serena clash as US Open sweats in sexism storm

Ryan Gosling took flying lessons for new astronaut film First Man

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
3 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
4 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
5 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Longer practice stint, tougher Bar exams to secure industry's future

Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

IFA clarifies recommendation for Wheelock offer

BT_20180831_TRUMP_3548008.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Will Powell bend to Trump's desire for lower US dollar?

BT_20180831_SKYLINE_3548106.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Bloomberg moves business forum from Beijing to Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening