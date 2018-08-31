For Fuji Xerox, it's all about the kids

FUJI Xerox abides by one principle in its corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects - and that is to do good and do right by young people.

Since 2012, the company's efforts in this area have been underpinned by its belief in involving and helping young people "as our future lies in their hands".

In November, it will follow through on this belief by pairing volunteers with at-risk youth for a workshop in basic photography, and then setting them loose for a walk through a local neighbourhood to take some pictures.

This "Photowalk with Youths at Risk", as the event has been called, aims to give the young ones an outlet for creativity and self-expression.

It is the result of a partnership between Fuji Xerox and Fujifilm, which want to "bring together our strengths and innovation to contribute back to society".

Fuji Xerox has worked on seven such events since last year, having teamed up with charities and non-profit groups such as Food From The Heart, The Children's Cancer Foundation, Singapore Children's Society, and Beyond Social Services.

Another CSR project from last year was the Toy Buffet, which was carried out jointly with non-profit food-distribution organisation Food From The Heart.

Pre-loved toys, books and stationery were collected from among Fuji Xerox employees, gift-wrapped and distributed through a booth at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

More than 3,000 under-privileged children received these gifts.

When Valentine's Day rolled around, members of Fuji Xerox's Talent and Organisational Development team collaborated with the Children's Cancer Foundation to hold workshops on the making of chocolate bouquets; those who attended the workshops were encouraged to pass their new-found skill to others.

The bouquets that were made were sold to raise funds for the foundation's after-treatment programmes.

Fuji Xerox is now also running two long-term CSR projects.

One is the Christmas Wishes project, which involves the Children's Cancer Foundation and Beyond Social Services.

Started last December and organised by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), this project entails Fuji Xerox "adopting" 150 wishes made by children and youth from the Children's Cancer Foundation and Beyond Social Services.

The other long-term project is the Doing well, Doing Good project, which puts S$2 into a fund for every compliment received from customers of Fuji Xerox products.

Already, S$2,030 is in the kitty.