Formula One unveils eight-race schedule in Europe from July 5

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[PARIS] The curtailed Formula One season will start with two races behind closed doors in Austria on July 5 and July 12, followed by six other grands prix in Europe, the organisers said on Tuesday.
Formula One said it hoped to have between 15 and 18 races in total, with the season being...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes