BT CORPORATE GOLF LEAGUE

Four teams to make debut at BT golf league

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM
BT_20190530_GRGOLF30A_3795582.jpg
Above: Guests at the BT Corporate Golf League networking night at the BOSS Store in Ngee Ann City.
PHOTO: THARM SOOK WAI

BT deputy news editor Lee U-Wen speaking to guests at the BT Corporate Golf League 2019 networking night .
PHOTO: THARM SOOK WAI

Singapore

A TOTAL of 20 teams will be taking part in this year's The Business Times Corporate Golf League, with four of them making their debut at the annual tournament. The four are from OCBC Bank, CarTimes, RHT Management, and a joint team from HG Metals and Samwoh.

The competition, presented by Audi Singapore, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The first of the six legs tees off at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course on July 12, and golfers will also play at Sembawang Country Club (July 24), Warren Golf and Country Club (Aug 7), the National Service Resort & Country Club (Aug 23), Singapore Island Country Club's Sime course (Sept 6), before wrapping up at Tanah Merah Country Club's Tampines course (Sept 20).

At a Networking Night at the BOSS store at Ngee Ann City on Tuesday night, representatives of the teams socialised over champagne, wine, whisky and canapes.

Speaking to the 100 guests at the start of the event, BT's deputy news editor Lee U-Wen acknowledged that the 10th anniversary is a milestone for the popular golf tournament.

"The Business Times, the only English business and financial daily in Singapore, is privileged to host the golf event that attracts companies and corporates in friendly competition. I thank all the teams - especially Boustead/Tat Hong, Centurion, Citibank and Singapore Pools - that have been taking part for all 10 years," he said.

"The hole-in-one main prize of an Audi car has yet to be won, and hopefully someone will walk away with the big prize this year. I wish all the teams the best of luck," said Mr Lee.

Boustead and Tat Hong - the joint winners of the 2017 edition - have decided to join forces this year as they seek to win the gleaming trophy once again.

Emerio, another ardent support of the event, has changed its name to Grey Emerio. Non-playing captain Harish Nim, who is staying out of the competition this time due to an injured hand, said: "Although we have some new player acquisitions, we are a little older than before, and that's the explanation for the word 'grey'. We are in the competition in its true spirit of fun, networking and camaraderie"

Venue sponsor Hugo Boss, which is also offering the "Longest Drive" prize for all six legs, conducted a putting competition at the networking event with S$100 and S$50 vouchers as prizes and a lucky draw to close the night.

  • Registration for the BT Corporate Golf League is still open. Those who want to take part can contact Eunice Seah at eseah@sph.com.sg.

