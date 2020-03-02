Frasers Property, Singapore Red Cross team up to support Covid-19 relief efforts

Singapore

FRASERS Property Ltd announced last week that it will team up with Singapore Red Cross to help support community relief efforts around Covid-19.

As part of its strategic collaboration, Frasers Property is tapping its portfolio of commercial and retail properties in Singapore to help promote blood donation. It will also be making a financial contribution towards the Singapore Red Cross' relief efforts in Singapore and China.

In response to the Singapore Red Cross' call for regular blood donation amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Frasers Property will be organising community blood donation drives at selected commercial properties.

Frasers Property will also provide complimentary marketing support through its publicity channels across its portfolio of malls located at transportation nodes, which will help drive blood donations across four blood banks.

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, group chief executive officer, Frasers Property, said: "As we continue to monitor and manage around the Covid-19 situation, the health and well-being of our employees and customers remain our No 1 priority. While we do not know yet when this will be over, Frasers Property is committed to leverage our operations and property portfolio to support communities impacted during public crises. Collaborating with the Singapore Red Cross helps fulfil the critical need for ongoing blood donations by tapping our retail and commercial properties, while supporting their Covid-19 relief efforts."

In addition, Frasers Property will financially support the Red Cross Youth's on-going "disaster risk reduction" programme, which include outreach to over 200 elderly in the neighbourhoods to advocate good hygiene practices in the next two months.

Frasers Property's donation will also support Singapore Red Cross's implementation of enhanced Covid-19 precautionary measures at various areas such as the Red Cross Home for the Disabled, and the Red Cross Day Activity Centre for the Disabled.

Frasers Property will also be making a financial contribution to the Singapore Red Cross' emergency response aid in support of its Covid-19 relief operations in China.

Benjamin William, secretary general/CEO, Singapore Red Cross, said: "Frasers Property's network of properties throughout Singapore, as well as the close proximity of some of these properties to the blood banks, will help tremendously in reaching out to the communities to encourage blood donations."

He added: "The additional support of Frasers Property to help us manage our services in this difficult Covid-19 environment enables us to ensure the continuity of our key services to vulnerable communities."