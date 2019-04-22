You are here

Frasers Property's hackathon a win-win for all

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM
The Inclusive Spaces hackathon brought together Singapore-based tertiary students and persons with physical disabilities to co-create and co-design solutions to improve Frasers Property's shopping malls, making them more inclusive for those with disabilities.
PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED

SIngapore

FRASERS Property Limited on Saturday announced team ENpower as the winner of its inaugural solution-agnostic hackathon, Inclusive Spaces.

Inclusive Spaces brought together Singapore-based tertiary students and persons with physical disabilities to co-create and co-design

