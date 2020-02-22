You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Friends' cast to reunite in HBO Max special

Sat, Feb 22, 2020 - 9:08 AM

nz_friends_220240.jpg
Don't worry if it hasn't been your day, your week, your month or even your year: The cast of Friends is making a comeback to your TV screen.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Don't worry if it hasn't been your day, your week, your month or even your year: The cast of Friends is making a comeback to your TV screen.

Fifteen years after audiences last saw Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey on network television, the gang is returning for an untitled, unscripted exclusive special for HBO Max, a new streaming service.

In addition to the special, subscribers will also have access to all 236 episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series when the streaming service makes its debut in May, executives said in a statement Friday.

"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire 'Friends' library," said Kevin Reilly, the streaming service's chief content officer.

On Instagram, cast members posted a Rolling Stone cover photo from the show's early days.

SEE ALSO

Here to help: how friendships can help your health

"It's happening," they wrote.

The announcement of the unscripted special comes just weeks after the show's removal from Netflix.

"Friends" has enjoyed a rich cultural afterlife, as audiences rediscovered — or, for younger viewers, discovered for the first time — the show in reruns or on streaming services.

In 2014, a replica of Central Perk, a fictional coffee shop that figured heavily as a setting in the show's 10-season run, was set up in the SoHo section of Manhattan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut.

NYTIMES

Life & Culture

A new decade, a new #10YearChallenge

Coming soon: airline Wi-Fi that actually works

Bourbon fascination

Understanding the 'cytokine storm' that is Covid-19

Demand for disease-themed movies and games explodes

World first: Infertile cancer patient has baby using frozen egg

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 22, 2020 08:56 AM
Government & Economy

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus: study

[WUHAN] A 20-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, travelled 675km north to...

Feb 22, 2020 08:39 AM
Government & Economy

UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports

[LONDON] Britain will issue blue passports next month for the first time in almost three decades following its...

Feb 22, 2020 08:21 AM
Government & Economy

Sanders blasts Russia for reportedly trying to boost his presidential campaign

[WASHINGTON] Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday warned Russia to stay out of US elections...

Feb 22, 2020 07:58 AM
Government & Economy

First European dies from Covid-19 in Italy

[ROME] The first European to succumb to the coronavirus has died in Italy, just hours after 10 towns were locked...

Feb 22, 2020 07:42 AM
Government & Economy

In next downturn, Fed may opt for quick, strong action

[NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO] In the next economic downturn, the Federal Reserve and other central banks may need to roll...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly