'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 11:00 PM

The Broadway family musical "Frozen" is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the first big casualty of the coronavirus shutdown in New York's theatre industry.

[NEW YORK] The Broadway family musical Frozen is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the first big casualty of the coronavirus shutdown in New York's theatre industry.

The Disney production, which opened in March 2018 and is based on the blockbuster 2013 movie,...

