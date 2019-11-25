You are here

Fullerton Hotel's charity dinner raises money for BT BAF

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191125_FULL25_3959174.jpg
The Fullerton Hotel and Resorts general manager Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale (fourth from left) together with ambassadors and celebrities at the Fullerton Hotel Singapore's Charity Cook-out event last Friday.
PHOTO: FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

A CHRISTMAS-THEMED charity buffet dinner was organised at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore last Friday, with a portion of the proceeds from the event going towards two charities - The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF) and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Ambassadors from six countries - Australia, Argentina, Canada, Italy, New Zealand and the UK - joined The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts general manager Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale to whip up specialty dishes from their respective countries at the Charity Cook-out event, held at the hotel's Town Restaurant.

The hotel said it would donate a portion of the proceeds from the buffet dinner and the sale of every Fullerton Santa bear to the two charities.

The final amount was not disclosed as of press time.

Banking on golf to boost charity and image

As part of the festivities, guests and visitors watched performances by handbell ringers from Ministry of Bellz, as well as in-house vocalist Jenny Cusay. A group of youths from BT BAF performed songs including All I Want For Christmas Is You,Rocking Around The Christmas Tree, and This Is Me.

Over 100 hotel staff participated in a candle-lit march-in followed by a light-up ceremony with local celebrities Li Nanxing and Constance Song, the six ambassadors and Mr Viterale.

